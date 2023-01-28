ADVERTISEMENT

FCI offers wheat, rice in open market to check inflationary trends

January 28, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. region of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) offered 1,380 MT and 1,100 MT wheat through e-auction from Visakhapatnam and Port Blair respectively on Saturday. Further, on the request of roller flour mills, eight wheat rakes have been planned for Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Hanuman Junction depots.

The FCI officials said in a statement that the Government of India had decided to release 30 Lakh Metric Tons of wheat and rice in the open market under Open Market Sale scheme (Domestic) for checking inflationary trend in food economy. Also, a provision had been made in the retail scheme to sell wheat to small (private) traders up to 9 MT per person per depot from nominated FCI depots.

Chandra Sekhar Joshi, General Manager, FCI, Andhra Pradesh, held a video conference on Friday with the State flour mill associations, representatives of other flour mills, private traders, bulk buyers and manufacturers of wheat products and discussed the policy and price for sale of wheat and rice through tender under OMSS (D). Based on these developments, the FCI had initiated the e-auction.

