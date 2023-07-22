ADVERTISEMENT

FCI maps all foodgrain testing labs in Andhra Pradesh, urges farmers to utilise their services

July 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Government of India has decided to create the database of foodgrain testing labs which should be available to farmers for testing of paddy, wheat and other foodgrains within 50 km of radius. The Centre also wants to ensure that the farmers would not have to travel for more than 100 km for storage of their foodgrains. 

Chandra Shekhar Joshi, General Manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Amaravati, in a communication to the media on Saturday, requested the farmers to contact the nearest foodgrain testing labs of the FCI for testing the physical parameters like moisture, foreign matter, weevilled, immature, damage and discolour. Mr. Joshi also observed that the FCI would ensure that the grievances of farmers would be addressed on a priority. The list of foodgrain testing labs was published in www.fci.gov.in for information, he said.

