FCI gives nod for transporting Nellore paddy to other districts

NELLORE

22 September 2020 05:57 IST

The decision comes following Vice-President’s intervention

The Food Corporation of India(FCI) has given its nod for the inter-district transportation and milling of paddy of Edagaru crop in Nellore district.

A decision to this effect was taken on Monday by the FCI at the behest of Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu whose intervention was sought by farmers who had a bumper crop this year.

The Centre had already extended the deadline for paddy procurement till October-end and revised the rabi crop target for the State to 23.37 lakh tonnes.

