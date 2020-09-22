Andhra Pradesh

FCI gives nod for transporting Nellore paddy to other districts

The Food Corporation of India(FCI) has given its nod for the inter-district transportation and milling of paddy of Edagaru crop in Nellore district.

A decision to this effect was taken on Monday by the FCI at the behest of Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu whose intervention was sought by farmers who had a bumper crop this year.

The Centre had already extended the deadline for paddy procurement till October-end and revised the rabi crop target for the State to 23.37 lakh tonnes.

The FCI took the decision after the Vice-President took up the matter with officials.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 5:57:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fci-gives-nod-for-transporting-nellore-paddy-to-other-districts/article32665206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story