FCI aims to increase fortified rice supply to tackle malnutrition-related ailments

July 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is going to spend ₹2 lakh crore in the next one year on food subsidies under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Through the NFSA, the Central government will provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries. Under this scheme, 5 kg food grains per person for priority household beneficiaries and 35 kg per household to Anthyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries (poorest of the poor) will be provided free of cost. Earlier, under NFSA subsidised food grains were distributed at ₹3 per kg of rice, ₹2 per kg for wheat and ₹1 per kg of coarse grain, said G. Sukumar, FCI Depot Manager, Tadepalli, at a press conference here on Thursday.

Under PM Poshan, ICDS and other welfare schemes, the Union government approved supply of fortified rice to tackle malnutrition-related ailments, and its distribution began during the second quarter of 2021-22 on pilot basis. About 134 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs) of fortified rice were lifted for 2022-23. So far, 269 districts in 27 States distributed the fortified rice. The remaining districts would be covered in 2024, he explained.

The FCI Andhra Pradesh enhanced its storage capacity from 7 LMT to 8.7 LMT. It distributed 5.23 LMT of free rice under PMGKAY in the State, he added.