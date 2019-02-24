Faurecia recruitment drive on March 1

Faurecia, the 6th largest international automotive parts manufacturer, providing ancillary services to KIA Motors India, will organise ‘off campus recruitment drive’ for diploma holders from mechanical, mechatronics and automobile branches of 2016, 2017 and 2018 batches.

The recruitment process will be held on March 1 on the premises of SRIT Engineering College at Rotarypuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal of Anantapur district.

A release from the SRIT said Faurecia is headquartered in Nanterre, France, and its customers include the Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, Ford, General Motors, BMW, Toyota and Hyundai-Kia among others.

Faurecia will organise it in association with SRIT Placement Cell, as part of its corporate social responsibility. Candidates must possess minimum of 60% in Standard 10 and a diploma to participate in this drive. They need to register on the college website www.srit.ac.in.

Candidates must carry their updated resume, two passport size photos and photocopies of marks lists and report by 8 a.m. on March 1.