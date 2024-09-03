Faulty rotor causes 800-MW unit of NTTPS, Ibrahimpatnam, to trip

The 800-megawatt unit at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam here tripped on Monday (September 2, 2024) due to a rotor earth fault, which necessitated replacement of the entire rotor by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unit is likely to be synchronised by September 10, according to an official release. Besides, a unit of 500 MW capacity has been taken in for bi-annual overhaul for 21 days.

Meanwhile, six units of 210 MW capacity each of NTTPS were tripped to prevent technical issues and were being restored one by one. Out of six coal wagon tipplers in the coal handling plant, dewatering of two has been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuous dewatering is being done through pumps at NTTPS as it was flooded to some extent by water flowing in from the Budameru canal.

All units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in Kadapa district and of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Nellore are being run at optimum loads.

A total of 2,800 MW are being generated by the AP-Genco’s thermal stations, and 1,330 MW by its hydel plants.

In a review meeting held by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand explained the steps taken to sort out any issues in power supply.

Mr. Vijayanand told the Chief Ministger that a total of 5,000 solar lanterns were being supplied to ward and village secretariats in the flood-hit areas. AP Solar Power Corporation VC&MD M. Kamalakar Babu and other officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.