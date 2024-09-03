GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Faulty rotor causes 800-MW unit of NTTPS, Ibrahimpatnam, to trip

De-watering continues in flooded coal handling plants

Published - September 03, 2024 03:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station near Vijayawada.

The Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station near Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The 800-megawatt unit at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam here tripped on Monday (September 2, 2024) due to a rotor earth fault, which necessitated replacement of the entire rotor by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

The unit is likely to be synchronised by September 10, according to an official release. Besides, a unit of 500 MW capacity has been taken in for bi-annual overhaul for 21 days. 

Meanwhile, six units of 210 MW capacity each of NTTPS were tripped to prevent technical issues and were being restored one by one. Out of six coal wagon tipplers in the coal handling plant, dewatering of two has been completed. 

Continuous dewatering is being done through pumps at NTTPS as it was flooded to some extent by water flowing in from the Budameru canal.

All units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in Kadapa district and of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Nellore are being run at optimum loads. 

A total of 2,800 MW are being generated by the AP-Genco’s thermal stations, and 1,330 MW by its hydel plants.

In a review meeting held by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand explained the steps taken to sort out any issues in power supply.

Mr. Vijayanand told the Chief Ministger that a total of 5,000 solar lanterns were being supplied to ward and village secretariats in the flood-hit areas. AP Solar Power Corporation VC&MD M. Kamalakar Babu and other officers were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.