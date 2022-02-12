Father, uncle arrested for sexually assaulting minor

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted reportedly by her father and his brother in a village under Tadepalligudem Rural police station limits in West Godavari district.

Police arrested the accused and produced them in the court on Friday. The girl was studying eighth class.

According to the police, the victim’s parents were reportedly staying separately following family disputes, and she was staying with her father, who allegedly sexually assaulted her a few days ago. When the girl told her uncle (father’s brother) about the issue, he reportedly took advantage of the situation and he too allegedly sexually abused her.

The girl complained about the behaviour of the accused to the Mahila Police in the Grama Sachivalayam, who alerted the police, Anganwadi workers and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department officials.

“The girl was sent for medical examination, and was shifted to a government-run home. The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) has been asked to provide counselling to the girl,” said WD&CW district Project Director K. Vijaya Kumari.

Kovvur DSP B. Srinath said that a case under Section 376 IPC and POCSO Act, 2012, has been registered against the accused.