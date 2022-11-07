Father shifts son’s body to mortuary on a two-wheeler in Krishna district, in Andhra Pradesh

The deceased, Naveen, drowned in sea while taking bath at Manginapudi beach, at Machilipatnam, say police.

Rajulapudi Srinivas MACHILIPATNAM
November 07, 2022 14:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In an inhuman act, the body of Golla Naveen (14) was reportedly shifted to the district headquarters hospital mortuary in Machilipatnam on a two-wheeler by his family members on November 7.

Naveen, an eighth class student in a local government high school, went to Manginapudi beach on Sunday along with his friends. While taking bath, Naveen, drifted away into the sea.

Following a complaint, the Bandar Taluk police registered a case and launched a search for the missing boy with the help of marine police and expert swimmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 6 a.m. villagers traced Naveen’s body on the shore at Satrampalem village and alerted the officials and the family members.

The boy’s father, Nagaraju, and maternal uncle, Bala Krishna, carried the body on their two-wheeler to the district hospital mortuary on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

No information

Speaking to The Hindu, Machilipatnam Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Sunil said the family members shifted the body on their bike without informing the officials concerned.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masum Basha said it was a fact that the body was carried on a bike to the mortuary up to some distance from the beach.

Officials not responded

“Police, who observed this stopped the bike at some distance, shifted it into a van and took it to the mortuary. The body was handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem”, the DSP said.

However, villagers said as officials did not turn up even after an hour, the family members took the body to mortuary on their bike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app