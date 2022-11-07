Father shifts son’s body to mortuary on a two-wheeler in Krishna district, in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

In an inhuman act, the body of Golla Naveen (14) was reportedly shifted to the district headquarters hospital mortuary in Machilipatnam on a two-wheeler by his family members on November 7.

Naveen, an eighth class student in a local government high school, went to Manginapudi beach on Sunday along with his friends. While taking bath, Naveen, drifted away into the sea.

Following a complaint, the Bandar Taluk police registered a case and launched a search for the missing boy with the help of marine police and expert swimmers.

Around 6 a.m. villagers traced Naveen’s body on the shore at Satrampalem village and alerted the officials and the family members.

The boy’s father, Nagaraju, and maternal uncle, Bala Krishna, carried the body on their two-wheeler to the district hospital mortuary on Monday.

No information

Speaking to The Hindu, Machilipatnam Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Sunil said the family members shifted the body on their bike without informing the officials concerned.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masum Basha said it was a fact that the body was carried on a bike to the mortuary up to some distance from the beach.

Officials not responded

“Police, who observed this stopped the bike at some distance, shifted it into a van and took it to the mortuary. The body was handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem”, the DSP said.

However, villagers said as officials did not turn up even after an hour, the family members took the body to mortuary on their bike.