Father kidnaps 9-year-old son, rescued by police in three hours

February 09, 2024 - ANANTAPUR

The police on Thursday rescued a boy (9) from his father within three hours of a kidnap bid at the Kambadur check post on the Anantapur-Karnataka border.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan told the media that a woman, Thimmakka of Chinnampalle of Setturu mandal in the district, married Sanjeevarayudu of Achampalle, a border village in Karnataka, eleven years ago, and became a divorcee later. The woman along with her son Ranjith (9), a Class IV student, lives in her native village.

On Thursday evening, the boy’s estranged father visited his school, and lured the boy with “sweet words”. Later, Sanjeevarayudu carried the boy away towards the Karnataka border on his motorbike. Knowing what had happened, the mother complained to the Deputy SP at Kalyanadurgam.

The SP formed special teams all over the district, and a hectic rescue operation was launched. Around 6.00 pm, a police party intercepted the father and rescued the boy. Mr Anburajan said that the boy was handed over to his mother. The accused was taken into custody, and a case was registered.

