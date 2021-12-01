Father gives a new lease of life to 28-year-old son born with a single kidney

VIJAYAWADA:

01 December 2021 16:15 IST

Kidney transplanted successfully at a city hospital.

A 28-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease has been given a new lease of life by his father who donated a kidney. The man, Suresh Kumar of Tenali was born with only one functional kidney which also deteriorated over time.

In a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday, doctors of Capital Hospital who successfully performed the transplantation surgery said that both the donor and the recipient were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Doctors said that Suresh Kumar and his 55-year-old father Ravi Kumar of Tenali in the neighbouring Guntur district initially approached nephrologist and transplantation physician Dr. Pavan Kumar Perugu who upon examination found high levels of creatinine and damage to the only kidney. Mr. Suresh was advised to undergo transplantation given his health condition.

Advertising

Advertising

Having advanced facilities such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) dialysis, laser, laparoscopic, endoscopic and others we have performed our first kidney transplantation successfully on November 22, said Capital Hospitals managing director Dr. M. Harish.

The transplantation was funded by the State’s Dr. YSR Arogyasri scheme. Along with Dr. Pavan Kumar, Dr. D. Trivedi, general surgeon Dr. M. Sridhar, anaesthesiologists Dr. Ch. Murali Krishna and Dr. Ch. Archana were the team of doctors who performed the transplantation, he said. Hospital medical director Dr. V. Suresh Kumar, COO Sivarama Krishna and others were present.