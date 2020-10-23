Father, daughter missing after car washes away in overflowing causeway

CHITTOOR

23 October 2020 13:58 IST

The family was returning to Muthirevula village near Chittoor after attending a wedding.

A father and his daughter were reported missing, while three others were rescued after a car in which they were travelling was washed away while negotiating an overflowing causeway at Kondaiahgaripalle village of Penumuru mandal, 30 km from here, in the early hours of Friday.

A family of three, belonging to Muthirevula village near Chittoor, was returning home after attending a marriage function atop Kalikirikonda hillock nearby. They were given a lift by another guest on their way to Bengaluru. When the car reached the causeway point, the car driver, who was not aware of the terrain ventured into the waters.

When the vehicle reached the middle of the causeway, the waters swept the car away into the stream. The father-daughter duo, identified as Pratap, 35, and Vineetha,12, were washed away. Pratap’s wife, the car driver and a Bengaluru-based guest could venture out of the gushing waters.

The Chittoor rural police and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The team traced the car 200 m away from the causeway.