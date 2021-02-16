Fasting TDP leader Palla Srinivas shifted to hospital

Former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Palla Srinivas, who is on a fast unto death since Feb. 10 seeking continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector, has been forcibly removed to a private hospital on February 16 morning.
Shifting Mr. Sirnivas to hospital assumes significance as former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to call on the fasting party leader and express solidarity with him on Feb. 16 afternoon
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police officials went to the hunger protest camp on Feb. 15 evening and told his family members on the need to shift him to a hospital in view of his deteriorating health condition. Mr. Srinivas refused to get admitted to any hospital.
The police went to the camp around 3 a.m. on Feb. 16 and forcibly shifted him to the KIMS ICON Hospital at Sheelanagar.. Mr. Srinivas initially declined treatment at the hospital but agreed after doctors convinced him that his vital parameters were down and it could pose a grave threat to his health, according to party sources.
Mr. Naidu is expected to go straight to the hospital from the airport and call on Mr. Srinivas.
