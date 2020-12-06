FASTag payment at Alipiri toll gate soon

Tirumala

06 December 2020 00:01 IST

As part of its efforts to encourage digital payments, the TTD is contemplating introducing FASTag system at its Alipiri toll plaza at Tirupati.

The objective is to relieve the devout from the long waiting time and help decongest the area which frequently remains packed with vehicles during holidays and on festive occasions.

Simultaneously, the TTD is also mulling installation of CCTV cameras all along the ghat roads to check road accidents and overspeeding of vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

A Bengaluru-based company is learnt to have already conducted a preliminary survey and identified certain points for setting up of the cameras, in such a way that the face of the driver also gets captured along with the number plate of the vehicle.

The move will also help check the dubious methods adopted by some local taxi drivers who either submit old toll receipts or avoid toll by greasing the palms of the security personnel, as the time of their crossing the toll gates gets recorded on the cameras.