FASTag introduced at Alipiri toll plaza on a trial-run basis

Hitachi has come forward to set up the system

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) introduced FASTag system on a trial run basis at the VIP lane(green channel) of the Alipiri toll gate and announced that the system would be extended to other lanes here in the coming days.

The decision has been made to cut long waiting hours at the checking point besides encouraging visitors to go for digital transactions.

Toll gate sees around 6,000 vehicles daily

At present, devotees going to Tirumala time have to wait for a long time at the multi-lane security checking plaza even on ordinary day. It is estimated that about 5,000 to 6,000 four-wheelers pass through the toll gate every day and fetches a revenue of over ₹9 crore annually.

Even though the idea was first conceived in 2020, it was repeatedly deferred for certain administrative reasons coupled with the outbreak of the pandemic.

TTD Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CVSO) Mr. Gopinath Jatti endorsed the responsibility to Hitachi company that came forward for setting up the FASTag system.

Meanwhile, a donor who wished to remain anonymous is learnt to have expressed his willingness to bear the entire cost of the project which will be grounded in next couple of weeks.