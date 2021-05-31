FASTag, hiked charges at Alipiri toll plaza from today

The TTD is all set to introduce FASTag, the radio frequency identification tag, at its Alipiri toll plaza from Tuesday (June 1).

With the Union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways making electronic payment mandatory at all the toll plazas in the country from February 15, the TTD has also decided to introduce it at the Alipiri checking point in Tirupati to minimise the waiting time of the visiting pilgrims.

Though the point has been developed into a seven-lane toll plaza with separate lanes for cars, RTC buses and two-wheelers it often gets flooded with vehicles during weekends and on festive occasions causing a lot of inconvenience to visitors which prompted the TTD to opt for the FASTag.

Simultaneously, the toll has also been hiked as per a decision taken in January by the board of trustees, which has since been approved by the government. The new rates applicable from Tuesday are: LCV/LMVs ₹50 each; mini buses, trucks and goods vehicles ₹100 and JCBs ₹200. Two-wheelers are totally exempted from any kind of payment.

Statistics reveal that about 4,500 four-wheelers and over 1,000 two-wheelers pass through the toll plaza daily (during normal days) fetching an income of ₹4 crore annually. The revised rates are likely to triple the toll revenue.

However, the TTD has decided to accept the toll in cash also for a couple of months for the convenience of visitors.