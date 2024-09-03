ADVERTISEMENT

Fast-track Kadapa steel plant establishment, APCC chief asks Kadapa Collector

Published - September 03, 2024 03:32 pm IST - KADAPA

It was provisioned by the UPA government at the Centre at the time of Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Y. S. Sharmila pointed out

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy submitting a representation to Kadapa District Collector L. Sivashankar on Tuesday, seeking fast-tracking the establishment of Kadapa steel plant. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has appealed to the Kadapa district administration to fast-track the process of establishing the Kadapa steel plant, an issue that has been pending for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Reddy submitted a representation to District Collector L. Sivashankar here on Tuesday, highlighting the historic commitment made by her father and former Chief Minister Late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to get the plant established to drive industrial growth and create employment opportunities for the backward district.

Recalling the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, following which the then UPA government had provisioned for the steel plant, she pointed to the significant delays and lack of follow-up from the successive State and Central governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the memorandum, Ms. Reddy criticised the lack of action by the political parties — the TDP, the YSRCP and the BJP — accusing all of them of having failed to honour constitutional commitments and leaving the people of the district in disillusionment and despair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While demanding the State to fast-track the process by providing necessary infrastructure support, including water and power, the APCC chief called upon the Centre to allocate funds and direct the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to supply iron ore for the project.

The Congress, while reaffirming its commitment to the project and vowing to continue advocating its establishment, is also prepared to initiate a State-wide protest if its demands are not met, she warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US