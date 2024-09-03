GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fast-track Kadapa steel plant establishment, APCC chief asks Kadapa Collector

It was provisioned by the UPA government at the Centre at the time of Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Y. S. Sharmila pointed out

Published - September 03, 2024 03:32 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy submitting a representation to Kadapa District Collector L. Sivashankar on Tuesday, seeking fast-tracking the establishment of Kadapa steel plant.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy submitting a representation to Kadapa District Collector L. Sivashankar on Tuesday, seeking fast-tracking the establishment of Kadapa steel plant. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has appealed to the Kadapa district administration to fast-track the process of establishing the Kadapa steel plant, an issue that has been pending for a long time.

Ms. Reddy submitted a representation to District Collector L. Sivashankar here on Tuesday, highlighting the historic commitment made by her father and former Chief Minister Late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to get the plant established to drive industrial growth and create employment opportunities for the backward district.

Recalling the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, following which the then UPA government had provisioned for the steel plant, she pointed to the significant delays and lack of follow-up from the successive State and Central governments.

In the memorandum, Ms. Reddy criticised the lack of action by the political parties — the TDP, the YSRCP and the BJP — accusing all of them of having failed to honour constitutional commitments and leaving the people of the district in disillusionment and despair.

While demanding the State to fast-track the process by providing necessary infrastructure support, including water and power, the APCC chief called upon the Centre to allocate funds and direct the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to supply iron ore for the project.

The Congress, while reaffirming its commitment to the project and vowing to continue advocating its establishment, is also prepared to initiate a State-wide protest if its demands are not met, she warned.

