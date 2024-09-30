GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fast-track courts sought for speedy justice for women

Published - September 30, 2024 07:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Women organisations taking out a rally in Vizianagaram on Monday, seeking speedy justice for women.



Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Monday expressed concern over the rise in atrocities against women in several places, while urging the government to take stern action on the culprits. She extended her support to the Mahila Garjana rally organised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ganapatineedi Srinivasa Rao and the managing director of Vaji Channel in Vizianagaram.

The rally was organised from Fort Junction to Maharaja College, where several associations passed a resolution seeking establishment of fast-track courts for quick justice for women who faced ordeals at the hands of men. Ms. Vijayalakshmi assured to bring the issue to the notice of the government.

Rotary Club governor M. Venkateswara Rao, Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash, Mahila Garjana committee leader Bhogaraju Surya Lakshmi and others were present.

