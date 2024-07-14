Farmers, WRD officials hopeful as water storage surges in Almatti Dam

Rainfall in the catchment areas of the Krishna river kindled the hopes of Water Resources Department (WRD) officials and farmers alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water levels at Almatti Dam in Karnataka are rising with considerable inflows of 23,678 cusecs as of July 13 (Saturday). The water stored in the dam is 93.83 TMC as against the total capacity of 129.72 TMC; the Narayanapur reservoir’s storage was 26 TMCs. Thus, compared to last year’s storage capacities, this year the two major reservoirs stored 78 TMCs of water.

The State government has already released 1,500 cusecs of Krishna water from the eastern delta regulator on the Prakasam barrage to Ryves (900 cusecs) and Eluru and Bandar canals (300 cusecs each) last Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, this water will be utilised to meet the drinking water needs of 11 Assembly constituencies and then will be used to cater to the Kharif crops. The farmers have taken up seedbeds as part of their Kharif operations. Now, with heavy rains lashing upstream of Srisailam, they are pinning hopes on the release of water from Almatti Dam, which would fill up the reservoirs downstream.

According to WRD officials, as much as 92 TMC of water is stored in Almatti Dam. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 1705 ft and 129.72 TMCs is the gross storage capacity. Due to the recent rainfall, the water at the reservoirs touched 1697.31 feet. With another 37 TMCs, Almatti will reach the FRL. Compared to the previous year during the same period, the reservoir had 22.80 TMCs of water storage at 1667.39 feet, the WRD officials said.

Similarly, Narayanapur Reservoir touched 1605.38 feet and the water stored was 25.50 TMCs as against the FRL 1615 ft and total capacity of 37.64 TMCs. The water levels at Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and further down at Pulichintala would improve if the water is released from Almatti Dam. At present, the water stored at Srisailam is 36.30 TMCs at 813.30 feet. The FRL of the project is 885 ft and the total capacity is 215.81 TMCs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.