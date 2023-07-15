Farmers worry over deficit rainfall in Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh

July 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

Thousands of farmers of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts are worried over the deficit rainfall, which did not allow them to take up sowing of paddy and other crops even in the third week of July. Normally, the sowing is taken up in the second week of June itself with the arrival of monsoon. However, in this season the rainfall is negligible so far, and not adequate even to wet the fields, leave alone taking up full-scale agriculture operations. In normal conditions, the rainfall is around 124 mm but it was only 59.4 mm this time, so far. It was around 170 mm by this time during the 2022-23 season.

Paddy which is normally sown in 1.14 lakh hectares is going to be affected, if the deficit rainfall continues, according to farmers’ associations. Unfortunately, rainfall is scanty in the catchment areas of Nagavali river, which is the lifeline for both the districts. With little rainfall in the catchment areas of Odisha also, Thotapalli and Madduvalasa reservoirs could not receive much inflows this time. Almost all canals are dried up with the non-release of water from these reservoirs.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, who recently reviewed the agriculture activity in Parvatipuram district, assured of support to the farmers from the government in case of loss. He advised farmers to upload all the details in e-crop portal so that they would be eligible for financial assistance from the government.

Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram District Collectors Nishant Kumar and S. Nagalakshmi respectively and senior officials of the Agriculture Department have also reviewed the situation. The officials are hopeful that agriculture activity would pick up if there were more rains from the fourth week of July. Joint Director of Agriculture (Vizianagaram) V.T. Rama Rao said that remedial measures were being explained to the farmers in case of deficit rainfall after sowing. He said that adequate quantity of seeds and fertilizers had been sent to all mandals with the hope of restoration of normal agriculture activity in all places in a couple of weeks.

