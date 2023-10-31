Farmers, workers vow to defeat ‘anti-people’ Modi govt. in 2024

October 31, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with like-minded trade unions will work for the defeat of the “anti-farmer and anti-labour” Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre in the 2024 elections, SKM Andhra Pradesh unit convener Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint meeting of farmer and labour unions to spearhead a protracted struggle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the former Agriculture Minister alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre made the lives of different sections of people including farmers and workers, miserable by pursuing what he called “crony capitalism”.

The saffron party at the Centre pursued “lop-sided” economic policies much against the federal spirit of the Constitution by usurping the rights of States, alleged All India Kisan Sabha State vice-president Y. Kesava Rao. ‘‘The Centre’s agricultural policies and electricity reforms are an assault on the federalist nature of the Indian Constitution,” he opined.

Major promises made at the time of the withdrawal of the Delhi-centric farmers’ struggle against the controversial farm laws remained unfulfilled, recalled SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao. Farmers would lobby for statutory backing to the minimum support price (MSP) regime in tune with the recommendations of noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan (c2 plus 50%) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Samasta general secretary Ch. Seshaiah said.

A massive dharna would be organised in Vijayawada on November 27 and 28 to highlight their demands, added Akhil Bharat Khet Mazdoor Union State assistant secretary Ch. Venkateswarlu.

It was unfortunate that the ruling BJP sold away the assets of public sector units to curry favour with corporate firms much against the recommendations of the the G.V. Ramakrishna Disinvestment Commission set up to advise, supervise, monitor and publicise gradual disinvestment of PSUs, lamented All India Trade Union Congress district secretary K. Venkateswarlu.