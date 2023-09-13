HamberMenu
Farmers will get Gundlakamma reservoir water from coming season, says official

September 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Farmers will get irrigation water from Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir in the coming cropping season, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer C. Naga Murali Mohan has said, adding that the necessary repairs have been carried out at the reservoir.

Referring to a news report on ‘farmers protest for Gundalakamma water’ published in these columns, Mr. Murali Mohan said, ‘‘Repair works pertaining to the gate number six and seven of the Gundalakamma reservoir have been completed and the two stoplogs have been installed on the gate number three to fill the reservoir sufficiently so that water can be supplied to the farmers from the coming season.”

‘’The estimate for the repairs to 12 reservoir gates (₹9.40 crore) has been submitted to the government. Despite the maintenance works carried out as per inspection reports of PW workshop, Seethanagaram, heavy rusting to iron resulted in heavy damages to the gates. Repairs to all the remaining gates will be carried out soon,” he added.

