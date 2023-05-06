ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers will be given compensation for crop losses, says Margani Bharat

May 06, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will give compensation to all the farmers who lost their crops due to the rains, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Margani Bharat said

The Hindu Bureau

File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will give compensation to all the farmers who lost their crops due to the rains, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Margani Bharat has said.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Friday, Mr. Bharat denied the allegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu that the State government failed to enumerate the losses and provide compensation to the farmers.

Mr. Bharat said the State government was committed to the welfare of the farmers, and through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) the enumeration would be completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that the government was procuring the agricultural produce by offering the minimum support price.

Referring to the cases against the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and other chit fund companies, he alleged that these companies were violating the rules and regulations. He alleged that the TDP leaders were behind these chit fund companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US