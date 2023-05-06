HamberMenu
Farmers will be given compensation for crop losses, says Margani Bharat

May 06, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will give compensation to all the farmers who lost their crops due to the rains, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Margani Bharat has said.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Friday, Mr. Bharat denied the allegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu that the State government failed to enumerate the losses and provide compensation to the farmers.

Mr. Bharat said the State government was committed to the welfare of the farmers, and through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) the enumeration would be completed.

He further said that the government was procuring the agricultural produce by offering the minimum support price.

Referring to the cases against the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and other chit fund companies, he alleged that these companies were violating the rules and regulations. He alleged that the TDP leaders were behind these chit fund companies.

