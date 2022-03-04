Farmers who gave land for Polavaram to get ₹5 lakh per acre

Jagan, Shekhawat visit R&R colony in Devipatnam mandal

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during their visit to resettlement colonies at Indukuru Colony, in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that ₹5 lakh financial package would be given to the farmers who parted with their lands for the Polavaram irrigation project prior to the enactment of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Accompanied by Union Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mr. Jagan said that those who parted with their lands during the regime of his father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, for the Polavaram irrigation project, would be paid ₹5 lakh per acre.

Addressing a gathering of displaced families during the inspection of the Indukuru resettlement and rehabilitation colony in Devipatnam Mandal, Mr. Jagan reminded that he was still committed to his promise to offer the ₹5 lakh land package.

“Since 2006, the farmers have been paid barely ₹1.5 lakh package per acre. They will be paid the additional ₹3.5 lakh soon” said Mr. Jagan.

“I have already fulfilled my promise to give ₹10 lakh package to the Polavaram project displaced. The second promise of ₹5 lakh package per acre land will also be fulfilled”, he said.

Lifeline

The Chief Minister observed that the Polavaram irrigation project would be a lifeline for the entire State of Andhra Pradesh. “The Godavari and Krishna regions would flourish further once the project is commissioned”, he added.

On livelihood opportunities for the displaced families, the Chief Minister announced that an action plan was being designed in collaboration with the Skill Development Corporation to ensure employment opportunities and skills for the affected families.

In his address, Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: ”On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am here promising every support to the State of Andhra Pradesh for completion of the Polavaram project. However, the quality and sustainability of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation should be assured by the State government.”