Farmers’ welfare is top priority for govt.: Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has stated that the State government has relaxed the lockdown rules in order to help farmers. The second phase of the Rythu Bharosa incentives would be provided on May 15.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government was giving top priority to farmers unlike in the TDP rule.

Reacting to the tweets posted by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said, “The Opposition leader, who has been enjoying the quarantine in Hyderabad, is tweeting about the felling of palm trees and livelihood of toddy tappers in Kakinada.” During the TDP rule, 130 acres of land in Kakinada rural was taken over by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had given back the land and allocated it for housing for the poor. During levelling of the land, 200 palm trees had been removed and sadly even this petty issue was being politicised by Mr. Naidu, he said.

Steps for exports

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandrabose told farmers not to panic over the COVID crisis. The government was extending full support to the farmer fraternity to ensure that no farmer suffered from any kind of crop loss. The government had taken enough measures for the export of crops to other countries, he added.