Farmers vow to continue stir for statutory backing to MSP

Farmers demand remunerative prices for their produce and availability of farm inputs at affordable prices, in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

March 20, 2022 01:16 IST

They take heart from AAP’s victory in Punjab, say their issue was important factor in the results

Asserting that the farmers’ stir impacted the outcome in the recent round of Assembly elections in some States, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has vowed to intensify their agitation to press for statutory backing to the minimum support price(MSP) regime.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, farmer leaders led by SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao said that farmers contributed largely to the the Aam Admi Party’s victory in Punjab and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rout in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it has to be noted that Samajwadi Party’s vote share went up from 26% earlier to 45% in western part of the State only due to the farm factor, All India Kisan Sabha State secretary K.V.V. Prasad said.

The stir for justice for the families of farmers who died during the protest on Delhi outskirts would be continued with renewed vigour, he made it clear.

CPI(M)-led Tenant Farmers Association State secretary P. Jamalaiah said corporate forces whipped up a ‘false propaganda’, that the farmers’ movement did not succeed in ensuring the defeat of the BJP in four States, only to demoralise the farmers who are determined to continue their stir to achieve their pending demands including withdrawal of over 50,000 cases foisted on agitating farmers.

AAP govt. thanked

Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha General secretary Ch. Seshaiah thanked the AAP government in Delhi for providing all facilities for agitating farmers, including free WiFi Services at Singhu Border.

Farmers would continue their fight to get farm inputs at affordable prices on the one hand and get a remunerative price for their produce on the other, Telugu Desam Party farmers wing State Secretary P. Venkataramaiah added.