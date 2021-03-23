Farmers upbeat on kharif prospects in Chittoor

Water situation encouraging, drinking water needs can be met even beyond June, say officials

The officials of the Agriculture and Water Resources Departments are in a relaxed mood in Chittoor district in view of the satisfactory water levels in the two medium projects and half a dozen minor projects, coupled with good storage in about 50 of the 8,093 village tanks.

The Araniyar reservoir, the Krishnapuram, the Swarnamukhi system and the Pedderu projects had received heavy inflows due to incessant rains in the district between July and October, followed by Nivar and Bhurevi cyclones in November last year. Over all, the tail-end rain shadow district could receive 40% excess rainfall in 2020 besides winter showers in January and February this year.

The water level at the Kandaleru reservoir in SPSR Nellore district, the drinking water source for parts of Chittoor and Nellore districts and Chennai, has a storage of close to 50 tmcft as against its total capacity of 68.3. Officials are hopeful that the reservoir could cater to the region even beyond June, when the south-west monsoon will arrive. Even in the case of a delayed monsoon, there is nothing to worry as far as drinking water is concerned, officials feel.

Groundwater table rises

Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijay Kumar says usually the agricultural activity comes to a halt in January after rabi. The zaid/summer season crops in Chittoor are limited to around 5,000 hectares of paddy between February and June and summer fruits like musk and watermelon. “These zaid crops are totally dependent on bore wells. Thanks to last year’s rains, the groundwater table in the eastern mandals and several parts of the western mandals is good. The water levels in the reservoirs and tanks in the district will help recharge the groundwater till June,” he explains.

The farmers of Tamballapalle, Punganur, Palamaner and Kuppam Assembly constituencies in the western mandals are a happy lot with the release of water through the Handri Neeva canal. “The present groundwater table is excellent, and there is no need to worry both for drinking and irrigation till September even if there are no rains. Most of the tanks in Chittoor district once filled will sustain for a minimum of two years,” he says.

Meanwhile, some farmers of the eastern mandals say the region has received bountiful rains leading to a remarkable rise in the groundwater table. “For the coming kharif, we hope to see a tremendous increase in the acreage of paddy cultivation,” says Munikrishnaiah, a young farmer of Varadaiahpalem mandal.