Farmers’ unions in Andhra Pradesh plan ‘Chalo Delhi’ agitation on April 5

January 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A resolution carrying 17 demands was passed in a meeting of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Union

V. Raghavendra

Representatives of farmers’ associations taking part in a meeting in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS) and Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Union (APTFU) have decided to organise a ‘Chalo Delhi’ agitation on April 5 to mount pressure on the Central government to ‘give up its anti - farmer policies’.

The organisations also demanded that the Centre must ensure welfare of the massive workforce in the unorganised sector, stop giving ‘huge sops’ to the corporate sector, and accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, which was promised at the time of State bifurcation.

A resolution to this effect, containing 17 demands, was passed in a meeting of the APRS and APTFU here on January 9 (Monday).

The demands include implementation of the laws that guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural commodities, one-time waiver of loans availed by the poor and middle class farmers and tenant farmers, abolition of the four labour codes and the Electricity Amendment Act, 2022, dropping the proposed disinvestment of PSUs, cancellation of the Agnipath scheme, measures to check inflation, and imposition of wealth tax on ultra-rich businessmen.

The participants expressed concern over registration of ‘false cases’ on those questioning the Central government’s policies and actions. Accusing the BJP of resorting to ‘religious fanaticism’, they alleged that it was posing a grave danger to the country’s social fabric.

