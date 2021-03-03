Farmers’ unions decide to intensify stir in south India

‘A series of rallies will be taken out, starting with a march in Bengaluru’

Farmers’ unions that are spearheading a protracted struggle against the three new farm laws have decided to intensify their agitation to cover the southern parts of teh country as well.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the farmers’ protest camp on the outskirts of New Delhi in the last week of February, said All India Khet Mazdoor Union State general secretary Ch. Venkateswarlu, who recently led a farmers’ delegation to the Tikri border.

“A series of rallies will be taken out across the south India, starting with a massive march in Bengaluru later this month. We are determined to intensify the agitation,” Venkateswarlu told the media here on Tuesday.

Peaceful agitation

After the violence during the tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day, the farmers have taken all precautions ensure that there is no violence, he said, adding that struggle will be continued in a peaceful manner till the goal is achieved.

“An intensified agitation needs to continue for a longer duration, given the adamant attitude of the Centre, which is on a spree of privatising even the profit-making public sector units including insurance companies, railways and banks,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

After the Red Fort incident, more farmers including women from remote villages from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar pradesh have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi in three shifts a day with a do-or-die resolve, said Progressive Organisation for Women State General Secretary B. Padma.

“As many as 245 farmers have died during the more than 95-day stir. The farmers’ camps which used to be in an area of about 25 sq.km before January 26 have spread to 45 sqkm. Women are now in the forefront of the struggle,” said Ms. Padma, who returned after camping in Shahjahanpur.

Food security

AIKMS State Executive Member C.S. Sagar said people are gradually realising that corporatisation of agriculture would spell a doom for not only for farmers but also agricultural labourers and consumers as well. “The nation’s food security will be at stake once the corporate sector has a grip over the farm sector,” he said.