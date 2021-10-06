Farmers under attack in YSRCP rule, says Lokesh

‘They are being harassed and attacked and their lands being grabbed’

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that the farmer was under attack in the YSR Congress Party rule.

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh said instances of hapless farmers being harassed and attacked and their lands being grabbed were on the rise.

He said the latest incident was that of Vema Reddy, a farmer from Rajupalem village in Hindupur Assembly constituency in Anantapur district, whose land was allegedly being targeted by a State Minister’s followers who used earthmovers to divert the canal water through Vema Reddy’s lands. The officials concerned, despite several complaints, had not taken heed, he said.

Alleging that the farmer and his family were being subjected to constant harassment, Mr. Lokesh demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

He said Lakshmi Reddy, a farmer from Akkampalli in Anantapur district, and his family members attempted suicide for the same reason. The farmer’s family depended solely on the land that was being targeted by the ruling party leaders. “Lakshmi Reddy today lives in constant fear of encroachment of his land,” he said.

The TDP leader alleged that the ruling party leaders were able to tamper with the records and create fake documents with the connivance of some of the officials.