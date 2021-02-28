Farmers told to adopt drone technology to minimise input cost

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Director of Research N. Trimurthulu on Saturday appealed to farmers to adopt drone technology to minimise the input cost on agriculture workers apart from effective practices of seed sowing and spraying pesticides.
Addressing a gathering of farmers from across the district at the Agricultural Research Station (ARS) here during the one-day Kisan Mela, Mr. Trimurthulu claimed that the research on developing new technology for testing moisture per cent in paddy was in progress.
ANGRAU Assistant Director of Research (Godavari Zone) G. Jogi Naidu called upon farmers to share their experiences and field level challenges and provide inputs to find solutions to the diseases being reported in the cultivation of the agriculture or commercial crops.
The progressive farmers urged the scientists and agriculture department officials to ensure the reach of their research, new technologies and innovations to farmers at the ground level through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.
ANGRAU Director (Extension Wing) P. Rambabu, ANGRAU Board Member Panchari Devullu, NABARD District Development Manager Y. Sanyasi Naidu and district agriculture department officials interacted with the farmers during the exhibition of various varieties of paddy, millets and maize.
Peddapuram ARS Principal Scientist T. Anuradha explained the growth story of the research on maize and finger millet here.
