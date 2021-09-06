Farmers to step up stirs against three farm laws

ONGOLE

06 September 2021 01:34 IST

Virtual protest meets, motorcycle rallies planned

Upset with the ‘lukewarm’ response to their protracted struggle, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has decided to step up their stir during September to press their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

Farmers, who have been agitating under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha since the enactment of the three farm laws in September last year, decided to hold virtual meets during the month to highlight their demands that include statutory backing to the Minimum support Price(MSP) regime, said AIKSCC Pakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao.

“The online route is the best one to take the agitation forward,” he said.

Giving the details about the month-long stirs planned by the AIKSCC, the farmers leader said a ‘Bharat Bandh’ would be held on September 27 and a State-level protest meet would be organised on September 12.

This would be followed by district-level meetings on September 15 and mandal level meetings between September 20 and 22. Motorcycle rallies in different places would be taken out on September 23 and 24 to broadbase the movement by roping in like-minded people, he said.