Farmers to step up stir for MSP coinciding with budget session of Parliament

January 17, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - ONGOLE

All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) national president Ravula Venkaiah said the agitation to press for statutory backing to the minimum support price(MSP) regime will be intensified coinciding with the budget session of the Parliament.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah said: “We will not rest until MSP is not fixed as per the formula evolved by agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan is conceded.”

There will be tractor rallies on January 26, the Republic Day, to protest against the alleged raw deal meted out to farmers by the Narendra Modi government, he said, while pointing out that the government is yet to fulfil the promises that it made at the time of withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Debt Relief Commission

The farmers would also press for a law to facilitate setting up of a Debt Relief Commission to provide succour to distressed farmers, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao.

The farmers, who had been incurring losses in the wake of ever-increasing cost of farm inputs on the one hand and unremunerative prices for their produce on the other, deserved a loan waiver, added Acharya N.G.Ranga Kisan Samastha General Secretary Ch. Seshaiah.

Justice has not been ensured in the Lakhimpur Kheri vehicle ramming attack incident, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Collie Sangam Prakasam district president Lalitha Kumar felt and pressed for criminal action against Union Minister T. Ajay Mishra in connection with the attack.