Farmers to hold candlelight march against farm bills today

KAKINADA

14 December 2020 23:51 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS), Andhra Pradesh Rythu Kuli Sangham and Left parties have appealed to farmers across East Godavari district to participate in the ‘Rythu Jyothi’ programme, a village-level candlelight march, on Tuesday protesting against the three farm Bills as part of the nation-wide protest.

Several people, including farmers, on Monday staged a dharna in front of the Post Office in Kakinada protesting against the farm bills.

APRS State secretary Ch. Kesava Setti has announced that the agitation against the farm Bills would not be stopped until they were repealed.

CPI East Godavari secretary Thatipaka Madhu demanded that Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy raise his voice against the Bills and that there was a need of a united fight against them irrespective of political affiliations.