Farmers to go on the warpath for fair deal

Farmers have decided to go on the warpath to protest against the alleged “anti-farmer’’ policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao said on Sunday.

“We will hold demonstrations, signature campaign and submit memoranda to the authorities at various levels during December to impress upon the government to shed its ‘consumer-oriented’ approach in deciding the sale price for farm produce,” he said on his return after attending the AIKSCC third national convention in New Delhi during the week-end.

“Farmers will have no option but to quit the profession itself if the demand for computing the cost of cultivation comprehensively by including imputed cost of capital and rent on land an add 50% as profit as recommended by noted agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan,” he said, adding “if there is no positive response to our demands we will observe Bharat Bandh on coming January 8.”

The unimaginative EXIM policy was responsible for responsible for the crash in price for subabul, eucalyptus and casuarina cultivated extensively in Prakasam district, he felt and wanted the Centre to protect the interests of farmers while allowing imports and exports of various farm produce.