Farmers to get back land given for Kakinada SEZ

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the cabinet sub-committee report which recommended to return 2,180 acres given by the farmers to Kakinada SEZ, a promise made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019 polls. Also, the State government decided to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the farmers whose lands were utilised.
Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday said the Cabinet decided to move a resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The objective was to mount more pressure on the Union government, which had decided to privatise the VSP, he said.
The Minister clarified that even the Divi’s factory was permitted on zero waste policy, where any sort of waste should be treated within the factory premises. He said that the previous government failed to keep up the promise of giving back the lands to the farmers.
The Cabinet approved the decision to complete the investigation within 100 days on those caught red-handed in the ACB cases, from the existing two-year duration. The government decided to amend the law to allow an action to be taken against ACB officials if an inquiry was not held before that deadline.The Cabinet decided to allocate 5% of land in private layouts to the poor and serious action would be initiated for violating the rules, he added.
