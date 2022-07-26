Farmers to form league with unemployed youth in fight against Modi govt.

July 26, 2022 02:05 IST

Protests to be organised from August 1 across Prakasam district

Farmers unions will organise a series of protests by joining hands with unemployed youth who are upset with Agnipath recruitment scheme, ahead of the Independence day, announced Samyuktha Kisan Morcha(SKM) Prakasam district convenor Ch Ranga Rao.

“We will hoist the national flag on top of our houses raising Jai Jawan Jai Kisan slogan as the Narendra Modi government dashed the hopes of unemployed youth as well as farmers,” Mr. Ranga Rao said. A large number of youth from the district, especially from western parts, join the armed forces every year. Many of them stand to lose, following introduction of the new recruitment scheme, he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre failed to fulfil its promise on formation of the committee on minimum support price, he told the media here on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Federation Coordination Committee had been constituted to revive the struggle against the “anti-farmer” policies of the Narendra Modi government. A protest would be organised in front of the Ongole Dairy on July 27.

July 31 would be observed as ‘Betrayal Day’ and protests would be taken up across the district from August 1, he said.

The assurance to take concrete steps for giving statutory backing for the MSP regime was the basis for withdrawal of the struggle against the three contentious farm laws, he explained. The cases foisted on agitating farmers had not been withdrawn, he lamented.