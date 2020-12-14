Farmers to conduct village-level candlelight march against farm Bills on December 15

The members of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS), AP Rythu Kuli Sangham (APRKS) and left parties on Monday appealed to the farmers across the East Godavari district to participate in the ‘Rythu Jyothi’ programme, a village-level candle light march protesting the three farm Bills as part of the national wide protest.
The left parties have already communicated the farmers across the district to participate in the village-level candle light march scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday night in response to the national wide call given by the farmers against the farm Bills.
A few hundreds of locals including farmers on Monday sit in for dharna for a few hours in front of the Post Office in Kakinada city, protesting against the three farm Bills under the aegis of the APRS, APRKS and the left parties.
APRS State Secretary Ch. Kesava Setti has announced that the protest against the farm Bills would not stop until the farm Bills are repealed. “The protest against the farm Bills is gaining momentum across the Andhra Pradesh State”, claimed Mr. Kesava Setti.
CPI East Godavari District Secretary Thatipaka Madhu has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy should raise his voice against the three farm Bills and there was a need of a united fight against the farm Bills irrespective of political affiliations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath