Farmers to conduct village-level candlelight march against farm Bills on December 15

The members of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS), AP Rythu Kuli Sangham (APRKS) and left parties on Monday appealed to the farmers across the East Godavari district to participate in the ‘Rythu Jyothi’ programme, a village-level candle light march protesting the three farm Bills as part of the national wide protest.

The left parties have already communicated the farmers across the district to participate in the village-level candle light march scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday night in response to the national wide call given by the farmers against the farm Bills.

A few hundreds of locals including farmers on Monday sit in for dharna for a few hours in front of the Post Office in Kakinada city, protesting against the three farm Bills under the aegis of the APRS, APRKS and the left parties.

APRS State Secretary Ch. Kesava Setti has announced that the protest against the farm Bills would not stop until the farm Bills are repealed. “The protest against the farm Bills is gaining momentum across the Andhra Pradesh State”, claimed Mr. Kesava Setti.

CPI East Godavari District Secretary Thatipaka Madhu has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy should raise his voice against the three farm Bills and there was a need of a united fight against the farm Bills irrespective of political affiliations.