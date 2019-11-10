Farmers throng special grievance cells of Rythu Bharosa scheme

Thousands of farmers thronged the special counters established in all 34 mandals to resolve their grievances with regard to the YSRCP government’s flagship programme Rythu Bharosa which would help each one to get ₹13,500 cash incentive.

According to sources, more than 60,000 farmers were denied the opportunity to apply for the scheme due to the lack of Aadhaar seeding with their accounts. Inordinate delay in updating the actual property owners is said be another hurdle in implementation of the scheme.

MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and other public representatives visited the Special Grievance Cell in the town and interacted with farmers. They said that the issue was already discussed in the district public review meeting and justice would be done to every farmer.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal directed the officials to process the petitions quickly and submit the report with regard to follow-up action. He said that the government had accorded top priority to resolving the grievances to ensure the benefit to every genuine farmer.