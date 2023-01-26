Farmers take out tractor rally in Ongole to press for 10-point demand on Republic Day

January 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ONGOLE

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) took out a tractor rally here on January 26 (Thursday), coinciding with Republic Day, to press for their 10-point charter of demands including statutory backing for minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Farmers from different parts of Ongole Lok Sabha constituency led by SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao took out a tractor rally and shouted slogans demanding MSP as per the formula (C2 plus 50%) suggested by agriculture scientist M.S.Swaminathan.

The rally was held to mark the second anniversary of the Farmers’ Republic Day against the three controversial farm laws, which were subsequently taken back by the Central government.

Smart meters opposed

Participating in the rally, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) farmers’ wing State secretary P.Venkataramaiah said that the farmers would not allow fixing of smart meters to farm pump-sets in the State. He said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government brought the proposal at the behest of the BJP-led Central government, which was bent upon ‘phasing out power subsidies’ to the farm sector.

In this context, Mr. Ranga Rao recalled that former Union Power and Irrigation Minister K.L. Rao, also a noted civil engineer and former Vijayawada MP, had advocated subsidised power for farmers drawing groundwater for cultivation in the absence of irrigation facility.

Acharya N.G.Ranga Kisan Samastha general secretary said that farmers and agricultural labourers deserved a monthly pension of ₹5,000 on attaining the age of 55 years.

All-India Kisan Sabha Prakasam district secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy demanded Debt Relief Commission and loan waiver for farmers caught in a debt-trap.

“It is the corporate sector which has benefited by Prime Minister’s Fazal Bhima Yojana,” alleged Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam district secretary Pamidi Venkat Rao and referred to the data for three years from 2017-18 fiscal when more than ₹48,000 crore had been collected as premium under the crop insurance but compensation to the tune of only ₹28,000 crore provided to farmers by the insurance firms.

All-India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh State president Ch.Venkateswarlu pressed for the release of ex gratia to the families of 750 farmers who died during the protest in New Delhi and other places against the ‘anti-farmer policies’ of the BJP-led Central government. Cases registered against more than 50,000 farmers during the long stir should be withdrawn without delay, said Andhra Pradesh Rythu Collie Sangam district secretary Lalitha Kumari.