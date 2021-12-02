Farmers stage protest over denial of accommodation

Women farmers allege ill-treatment, say mobile toilets were removed

Braving curbs, farmers from Amaravati continued their long march to Tirupati from Marupur village in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.

Tension gripped Marupur for over an hour as farmers, led by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti convenor A.Siva Reddy, staged a road blockade stir on the Marupur-Podalakur road in protest against denial of accommodation allegedly at the behest of ruling YSR Congress Party and removal of vehicles carrying religious symbols of particular minority communities by the police.

Later, they resumed their mahapadayatra on the 31st day to Podalakur, covering a distance of 11 km. The group of 157 farmers, half of them women, cooked food by the road side on the way.

Meanwhile, women alleged that the mobile toilets were removed. Responding to the alleged ill-treatment, women farmers said: “What sin have we committed? We have taken up the padayatra only to pour out our woes to the people after sacrificing our land for the State’s cause.”

“We are not on a long march for any political gains,” said Amaravati Parirakshana Committee leader Raypati Sailaja.

Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and senior BJP leader S.Suresh Reddy were among those who expressed solidarity with the troubled reports from the capital region.