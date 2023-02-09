ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage protest against Union budget 

February 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Ryhtu Sanghala Samanvaya Samithi on Thursday staged a protest in front of the BSNL office here against the Union budget. 

Addressing the gathering, Rythu Sanghala Samakhya president Yerneni Nagendranath, Rythu Sangham leader Y Kesava Rao, Andhra Pradesh Ryotu Sangham leader P. Jamalaiah and others demanded that the government increase funds for agriculture and allied sectors. They said it was not right to slash allocations for agriculture at a time when the sector was facing a crisis.

Farmers would be left in debt traps due poor allocations for agriculture. Over 67% people in rural areas are still dependent on agriculture. They also requested the Centre to increase funds under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana to save farmers from crop losses due to natural disasters and other uncertainties and increase the work days under MNREGS to 200.

