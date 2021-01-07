Farmer’s son tops A.P. in CAT-2020

Several students of Tirupati have excelled in the CAT-2020, the results of which were announced recently by IIM Indore.
Dharuri Phanith, studying final year B.Tech (CSE) at SVU College of Engineering (SVUCE), secured the first rank in the State with 99.85 percentile points. Son of a farmer at Gangapuram village in Kalakada mandal of Chittoor district, he shot to fame earlier too by bagging the first rank in ICET 2020.
“I have been aiming to pursue MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore or Calcutta. This achievement is certainly a morale booster,” says Phanith, who nurses an ambition to launch a start-up and create job opportunities for the youth.
Along with Mr. Phanith, over fifteen students of Kautilya Institute have secured top scores out of the two lakh-plus candidates in the country who had appeared for the test. T. Kiran Kumar Reddy, also from SVUCE, bagged the second highest score of 99.51 percentile. “This is a major breakthrough for SVUCE after Laxman Rao, who completed B.Tech in late seventies, joined IIM to become a leading businessman in Hyderabad,” said Suresh Perugu, who represents the Hyderabad chapter of SVUCE Alumni Association.
Similarly, T. Rithvik Sai (Mech) and T.S.S. Chandan (Civil), both from Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T), came third and fourth with 98.23 and 96.8 percentile points respectively. “This is the sixth time that our student has secured the State first rank in the last six years”, says N. Sridhar, Director of Kautilya-CL.
