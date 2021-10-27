Farmers seek justice for kin of slain ryots, scribes

ONGOLE

27 October 2021 01:07 IST

Withdrawal of farm laws demanded

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding justice for the families of eight persons, including four farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters, led by SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao, raised slogans demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet, as well as his arrest for his alleged links to the violence that led to the killing of farmers staging a peaceful protest.

The ongoing protest would be intensified till the withdrawal of the farm laws or the ouster of the BJP government at the Centre, asserted All India Kisan Sabha’s Prakasam district secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP-led government has turned a deaf ear to the farmers’ demand for statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price regime,” AIKMS State general secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu said. Instead of providing MSP for all farm produce as per the formula evolved by noted agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan, the Centre had left the farmers to fend for themselves at a time when big corporate agri-marketing firms ruled the roost, said Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam secretary P. Venkata Rao.