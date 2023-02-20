AP farmers request government to procure entire paddy

February 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association on Monday submitted a memorandum to the managing director of civil supplies department demanding that the government procure the entire paddy from farmers. They also wanted the department to clear the dues it owes to the farmers for paddy procured during the kharif season and pay weighing and transportation charges.

Sangham state secretary Maganti Haribabu said that farmers were facing various hardships, including heavy rains and non-payment of dues by the government. As such, they were unable to pay the interest on loans availed of by them.

They also said there was a report claiming that the government would stop paddy procurement and added that forty millers in Krishna district had stopped the procurement. Farmers should be given the option to transport the paddy to available mills, they said.