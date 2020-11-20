Farmers’ registration at RBKs remains low in Anantapur

Agriculture Joint Director Y. Ramakrishna interacting with farmers in Hindupur.

ANANTAPUR

20 November 2020 01:12 IST

Many sold their produce before the MSP was announced, say officials

Even as the groundnut farmers in the Anantapur district have suffered a major loss with the reduced yield, the number of growers keen on selling their produce through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) is very less.

Around 3.9 lakh farmers sown groundnut in 4.75 lakh hectares in the district during the kharif season, but only 15,139 growers who grew the crop in 19,762 hectares have registered through e-Panta in the 851 RBKs in the district thus far.

Joint Director of Agriculture Y. Ramakrishna, who visited the RBKs in Hinudpur region, said for the past 10 days, the number of registrations had been very low.

Quality norms relaxed

Even for maize, the registrations have been done by 18,690 farmers who have grown the crop in 12,210 hectares, he said. The State government has relaxed the quality norms and announced ₹5,275 per quintal as the price for procurement of groundnut by the Agriculture Marketing Department, with 65% shelling against the earlier norms of 70%.

Even if the size of the kernel is smaller, it would be accepted. For the crops with 60% to 65% shelling, the price has been fixed at ₹4,500 per quintal.

With the overall yield coming down, the availability of produce in the open market is also low. And this has pushed up the demand. Many farmers, who have graded their produce, sold them in the open market even before the government announced the MSP.

The Rythu Sangham leaders said the registration with RBK remained low as farmers sold their produce irrespective of the prices offered to them so that they would not have to wait for payment.

“While the DRC meeting recommended a special package for the loss of groundnut crop, there has been no response from the government,” says district secretary R. Chandrasekhar.

No input subsidy

“With no compensation or input subsidy for the damaged crop, we have decided to get some cash in hand so that we can meet the expenses related to preparations for the rabi crop, with a hope that this year the second alternative crop would bring some luck,” said Beedappagari Mahesh a groundnut farmer from CK Palli mandal.