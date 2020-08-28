Farmer’s prank on money creates flutter in Rayadurg

ANANTAPUR

28 August 2020

The joke that he got ₹10 lakh on the road leads to chaos

A farmer created a flutter in Rayadurg mandal on Thursday afternoon by claiming that he had found ₹500 currency notes worth ₹10 lakh on the highway between Bommakapalli and 74 Udegolam villages. As the news spread, people from the surrounding areas thronged the stretch to try their luck.

Police bust the myth

Busting the myth, Rayadurg Sub-Inspector Raghavendrappa clarified that a joke cracked by the farmer, identified as Obulesu from Bommakapalli village, to those travelling on the road led to the chaos.

“Obulesu withdrew ₹1.94 lakh from a bank after his application seeking an agricultural loan sanctioned. Having tucked the money in his lungi, he was returning to his village. Accidentally, a few bundles of currency notes fell on the road. Some people saw the farmer gathering the currency notes from the ground and inquired about it. Obulesu thought of pulling a prank and replied that he found the money on the road. That is how it all started,” said the SI.

Soon, the news spread on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms that Obulesu had found the money on the road. Many people, especially youth, started scanning the area and some of them rushed to Bommakapalli too.

“Obulesu also narrated the same story in the village. People believed it as he cleared all the credit at the village shop wit the money he withdrew from the bank. We rushed to the village and crosschecked the fact with Obulesu and the bank employees,” Mr. Raghavendrappa said.

Within a a few hours, reality dawned on people, he added.